MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, high school students walked out of class after students made a video using a racial slur.

Students and supporters say this video raises a lot of concerns and want the school district to take action against the people responsible.

“It’s about the Black Lives Matter first of all, but some incidents have led up to this which made us have a walkout,” one student said.

At noon on Wednesday, students of Tamalpais High School marched down the streets of Mill Valley after classmates allegedly made a video using a racial slur.

no name student: “We’re against the administration at (Tamalpais) not facing actions against these people and we just need some change around here,” another student said.

Bishop Johnathan Logan is a pastor at Cornerstone Community Church in Marin City. He saw the video and met another pastor at the school to learn more about what happened.

“It raised a lot of concerns to think that people are still putting out negative racial remarks about people and about a particular race of people,” Logan said. “It’s disturbing.”

Among those marching with students is Sarah Turner of Seniors for Peace.

“We were told by one of the students what had happened,” Turner said. “We were very concerned that people were using racial slurs that were hurtful to people so we want to end that.”

The group marched to city hall to have their voices heard.

“I love the support we need more support, you know what I’m saying. The school needs to know all of this,” the student said.

KRON4 reached out to the Tamalpais Union High School District about this incident. We have yet to hear back.