Mill Valley man indicted on charges related to U.S. Capitol attack

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Mill Valley has been indicted on charges of assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

49-year-old Evan Neumann was indicted on a total of 14 counts. This includes engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

On March 23, Neumann was charged in a criminal complaint, but has yet to appear in court.

Authorities believe he is in Belarus after leaving the U.S. on Feb. 16 — A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

According to court documents, Neumann stood in the front of a police barricade, taunting and screaming at police before putting on a gas mask.

Police body camera footage shows Neumann and others shoving a metal barricade into a line of officers who were trying to push the crowd back before he punches two officers with his fist and then hits them with the barricade, according to court papers.

Neumann was identified by investigators after someone who said they were a family friend called an FBI tip line with Neumann’s name and hometown of Mill Valley, California. He was charged in a U.S. federal criminal complaint, meaning a judge agreed that investigators presented sufficient probable cause that Neumann had committed the crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section is prosecuting this case.

Since Jan. 6, more than 700 people have been arrested in almost every state in connection to the attack. This includes more than 220 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Authorities continue to investigate. If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.