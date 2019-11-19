Mill Valley residents frustrated over power shutoffs ahead of another one

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Many Mill Valley residents have have already experienced two public safety power shutoffs in the last two months.

“The first time it was off for two days, then five days and now we will have to see how long this one is,” said one Mill Valley resident.

Another resident had their groceries go bad during the shut off.

“We lost everything in the fridge and freezer,” they said. “We had friend who’s ice melted and destroyed their floors.”

With Pacific Gas and electric now forecasting another potential shutoff Wednesday, people are stocking up again on ice and other necessities

While most still believe losing power is a better alternative than a wildfire, there’s now increased frustration and anger with Pacific Gas and Electric.

“This can’t be the new normal,” another resident said.

Mill Valley police saying the power could go out at 4 p.m. on Wednesday but that time is a moving target dependant on the weather.

