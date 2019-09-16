Mill Valley teen attacks Uber driver, stabs 15-year-old boy minutes later

MILL VALLEY (KRON) – A Mill Valley teen is accused of attacking an Uber driver, then minutes later stabbing a 15-year-old boy.

According to police, both incidents took place near Park Elementary School on East Blithedale Avenue and Elm Avenue.

18-year-old John Rosales attacked his Uber driver in that area Saturday night.

Then minutes later, a 15-year-old was robbed and then stabbed near the elementary school.

Police linked the stabbing to Rosales.

He then turned himself in on Sunday and was charged with battery, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Latest News Headlines: