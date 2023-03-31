Police in Mill Valley earlier this month arrested a suspect in connection with weapons crimes and possession of a booby trap. Zhanjian Zhang, 28, of San Leandro, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a booby trap, possession of high-capacity firearm magazines and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, according to the Mill Valley Police Department.

On March 16 at 2:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of Miller Avenue, when the officer observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as Zhang.

Police said the officer observed numerous items of concern and searched the vehicle. During the search, the officer located a concealed dirk or dagger, multiple high-capacity firearm magazines and a device commonly referred to as a booby trap, police said.

Zhang was ultimately taken into custody and arrested.

