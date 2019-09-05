Mill Valley woman among the boat fire victims

MILL VALLEY (KRON) – Friends and colleagues are remembering Lisa Fiedler who was on board the Conception.

Fiedler, a Mill Valley resident, had a love of diving. ​

She worked at Degaz Hair Salon for almost 10-years.

Her colleagues are in a state of shock and disbelief.

They say Fiedler’s adventurous soul and passion for the water led her to embrace diving.

On social media, she shared her joy for diving and spoke about her amazing experiences, including a recently challenging trip in Mexico.

At Punjabi Burritos, a popular Mill Valley hang out, next to the salon, the owner shared her sadness. ​

Other friends say they are just in too much pain to talk about her death but told KRON4 that she loved her dog fiercely and had so much more to give.

They add they hope there are answers to what happened to her and the other victims. ​