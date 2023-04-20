(KRON) — A teacher at a Millbrae middle school was arrested on Thursday in connection with sexual assault of students, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. Matthew Garrett, 54, is accused of touching young students from 2007 to 2022.

Officials were first told of a sexual assault on Feb. 24, 2023. SMCSO deputies responded to the school, located at 850 Taylor Blvd, at about 5 p.m. for the alleged sexual assault of a student.

After learning about the allegation, Garrett was placed on administrative leave, SMCSO said. An investigation revealed that the assault occurred between November 2021 and March 2022.

While the sheriff’s office investigated the assault, detectives learned of other juvenile victims. SMCSO said they claimed they were touched inappropriately between 2007 and 2022.

Garrett was arrested at his San Francisco home on Thursday. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on 10 counts of sexually molesting a child under 14 years old and is being held on a $5 million bail.

“Teachers are caretakers entrusted with our children, to help protect and safeguard them while they are at school,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. “What this suspect is alleged to have done to students in his care is abhorrent and flies in the face of everything good, selfless teachers stand for. These are challenging cases to investigate but our office is committed to protecting and serving our community’s children.”

Detectives believe Garrett has additional victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 650-599-1546.