SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Millbrae City Councilmember Anders Fung said on Facebook that he was attacked with a concrete block on Saturday. He said he was near Lands End Lookout in San Francisco’s Richmond district when the attack happened.

Two young men wearing hooded sweatshirts came up to Fung and threw a concrete block at his head, he said. Fung’s family confronted the men and asked them to stop, and they gave an “obscene hand gesture” before fleeing.

Fung was taken to the emergency room. He said he sustained a two-inch laceration on his head and a cervical disc herniation around his neck. He shared photos of his injury and the block used to commit the assault on Facebook.



Images from Anders Fung.

“As a community, public safety is paramount to our collective success,” Fung said. “We must stand firm against all senseless violence and hate. Our people deserve a safe living environment.”

Fung said he is in severe pain but is expected to make a full recovery.