Millbrae decides not to enact a vaccine requirement

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — You don’t need to prove that you’re vaccinated to enjoy the restaurants, the entertainment venues or go to the gym in Millbrae.

The city is taking a different approach compared to other California cities like San Francisco.

City council members said implementing a vaccine mandate would be tough for businesses.

Councilmember Gina Papan said if they were to consider this idea — it should start with city employees.

According to city health data, 95% of Millbrae residents are vaccinated.

Ninety-three percent of eligible people in San Mateo County have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the county’s health department said they are not considering a vaccine mandate in the county at this time.

Councilmembers added that adding these type of restrictions could be an overreach since the county and state do not have such mandates in place.

However, individual businesses are allowed to institute their own vaccine requirements.

Council members were not opposed to the idea of reconsidering the mandate in the future.

One councilmember said it was a wait and see game as they didn’t know what was going to happen months from now.