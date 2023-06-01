(KRON) — A Millbrae man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old family member, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Di Li, 42, was identified as the suspect after a thorough investigation.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s detectives obtained a $2 million arrest warrant for Li. On May 31, he was located in San Francisco and placed under arrest, according to police. He was charged with 20 counts of sexual assault of a minor and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.