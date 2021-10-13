Millbrae man arrested for running brothels

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County sheriffs are reporting that they have arrested a resident for running multiple brothels in the county.

After conducting an investigation, police executed several warrants in various locations in Millbrae and Daly City and arrested 51-year-old Kevin Chao of Millbrae.

Officers seized numerous firearms, thousands of dollars, hundreds of marijuana plants and about 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of over $250,000.

Chao was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of pimping, pandering, conspiracy to commit a felony, cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana for sales.