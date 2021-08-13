Millbrae man charged with forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say forcibly raped a 14-year-old girl.

Detectives began investigating suspect Miguel Mendez-Marin in May 2021 and ultimately arrested him this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mendez-Marin was “involved in a romantic relationship” with the minor and had “unlawful sexual intercourse” with her throughout that time.

In addition to facing rape and sodomy charges against a minor, the suspect is charge with resisting arrest. The sheriff’s office said he had caused “moderate injuries” to one detective during the arrest.

