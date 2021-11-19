Millions of drivers taking Thanksgiving road trip despite expensive gas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Millions of drivers are still taking a Thanksgiving trip this year, even with rising gas prices.

Average gas prices in the Bay Area alone are between $4.80-$4.88 pre gallon right now.

But 48 million people are planning to drive for the holiday, according to AAA predictions. That’s 8% more than last year.

AAA also expects to help over 400,000 members over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, so there are some other things to prepare for besides paying at the pump before taking that long road trip:

Get your car checked out and review your auto insurance policy, AAA recommends. You should also gather up your travel documents ahead of time and have them in a safe place, like driver’s licenses, passports, itineraries and COVID-19 vaccination records.