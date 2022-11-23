OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Don’t let the short lines fool you at Oakland International Airport.

The airport states that by the time the Thanksgiving weekend is over, this airport should see about 10% more people go through it this year than last year.

According to travel experts, 55 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this year, which is the biggest volume since the pandemic.

The lack of travel restrictions, the ability for some people to work remotely and, of course, the need to see family and friends have all played a role in more people traveling for Thanksgiving this year.