Mills College alumnae file lawsuit against school

(BCN) – A group of Mills College alumnae has filed a lawsuit against the Oakland school claiming the college withheld information from alumni trustees about the possibility the college would close or merge with Northeastern University.

The group, which filed the complaint on June 7 in Alameda County, is asking the court to give it two months to review the college’s books.

Mills College in Oakland, which has had financial problems, announced a merger with Northeastern University in Boston in May that would keep the campus open.

The new plan would allow the historic college campus to remain open but would cease its tradition of serving only women in its undergraduate programs.

The college would become known as Mills College at Northeastern University, and current Mills students could stay or possibly transfer to Northeastern’s main campus in Boston.