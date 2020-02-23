Mills College Alumnae raising funds for students of color

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As Black History Month begins to wind down, the Alumnae of Color Committee at Mills College in Oakland is ending the month with a fundraiser for students of color.

The scholarship fundraiser will feature jazz, R&B and soul music from local Bay Area artists and raise money to support the Alumnae of Color Endowed Scholarship.

The scholarship was created five years ago in honor of the college’s first African American President, Alecia DeCoudreaux.

Members of the Alumnae of Color Committee say they were enamored with her leadership and it reignited their goals to help future Mills College students, many of whom are first-generation college students.

Since 2015, the committee has awarded six scholarships, raising $150,000. This year they are aiming to help even more students by raising their goal to $200,000.

The event will be held at the newly renovated Lisser Hall on the Mills College Campus. Tickets to the event are $35 and can be found online.

Click here for tickets.