Milpitas becomes 1st in Santa Clara County to require face coverings

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – While several Bay Area counties are now enforcing the use of face coverings in public during the coronavirus outbreak, that does not include Santa Clara or Solano counties at this time.

On Thursday, the City of Milpitas in Santa Clara County announced officials have unanimously passed an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings at essential businesses in the city.

To clarify, face coverings will be required in Milpitas, but remain strongly urged in the rest of the county.

The ordinance goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

Face coverings will be required for employees and customers at essential businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies, and health care facilities, as well as gas stations and hardware stores.

Face coverings will not be required for children under age 6.

Officials note that face coverings do not replace the need for social distancing and that social distancing guildelines should still be practice while sheltering at home and washing one’s hands regularly.

