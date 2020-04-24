Milpitas begins enforcement of face coverings in essential businesses

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Starting at 8 a.m. today if you go into a business in Milpitas, you are required to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city unanimously voted last night to begin the new practice despite Santa Clara County not making it law.

The county, however, is strongly encouraging people to wear masks.

The new Milpitas law covers essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and hardware stores.

If your child is under age 6, the face covering ordinance does not apply.

Milpitas joins several other Bay Area counties that are now enforcing the use of face coverings in public in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

