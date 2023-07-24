(KRON) — A Korean restaurant in the South Bay was burglarized Friday and a safe was stolen, according to the Milpitas Police Department. Officers responded to a commercial burglary shortly after 1:41 a.m. Friday, police said.

Three suspects broke into Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup, which is located at 217 W. Calaveras Boulevard, and stole a safe. Police declined to disclose how much money was in the safe at the time.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored van before police arrived. Police say they were provided with a limited description of the suspects and the vehicle on the day the incident was reported. Surveillance video (watch in the player above) shows the suspects outside the restaurant wearing dark clothes and hoods.

The restaurant, which opened in 2019, confirmed the burglary in a social media post.

“We’ve had an unfortunate break-in at our Milpitas location,” the official Daeho Instagram account said. “As you know, events like these are tough on business owners and the community as a whole and we’re still processing this event.”

“At the end of the day, we’re all in this together — sharing good food and looking out for each other. That’s what really matters. Thank you for your continued support,” the post concluded.

Milpitas PD said it is continuing to investigate the incident.