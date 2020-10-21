Milpitas officer lawfully kills 19-year-old: DA report

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has determined that a Milpitas police officer lawfully killed a 19-year-old man in June after he stabbed his stepfather and charged at the officer with knives.

As seen in the officer’s bodycam footage, Brandeis Codde rushed toward the officer with a knife after saying ‘Sir, I’m gonna die today… I just stabbed my father.”

According to the DA’s report, the officer attempted to get him to put the knife down and a second officer tried shooting him with a taser prior to the fatal shooting.

The DA’s office investigates all use of lethal force and says that ‘officers are allowed to use deadly force when they or others are faced with imminent danger.’

The report states that Codde suffered from mental illness and committed ‘suicide by cop.’

“Codde’s own words and actions put Officer Brasil in a situation in which he had no choice but to use lethal force to protect himself from certain death or grievous bodily injury,” the report concluded.

On June 21, authorities say Codde attacked his father with a knife. His mother contacted police and his brother was hiding in the bathroom of their apartment, located near the intersection of N. Temple Drive and Golden Hills Drive.

Officials say the injured stepfather and mother were also inside the bathroom when Codde was seen by Officer Nathan Brasil who told him, “I don’t wanna hurt you, man… Put the knife down and come on out-we can work through this.”

The video shows Codde walking the opposite direction before being tased and charging at Brasil yelling, “Kill me!”

Brasil fired his weapon five times when Codde was within 10-feet. He was later pronounced dead.

According to the stepfather, Codde had talked about wanting to commit ‘suicide by cop,’ and he had to ‘wrestle knives away from Codde’ a number of times before.

Find the full 18-page report HERE.

