Milpitas PD: Convicted felon in possession of firearm arrested after fleeing police

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing police, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

On Monday around 11:12 p.m., authorities pulled over Gabriel Anthony Urbieta, an Oakland resident, on the 450 block of S. Abel Street.

Police say a two-year-old little girl was in the car at the time of the traffic stop. The child’s mother came to pick her up while police checked records.

Urbieta, who is a convicted felon, then sped off at a high speed evading police, but officers did not follow him.

Officials say a black backpack with a loaded .45 handgun was thrown out the window while Urbieta fled the scene. He is on probation for firearm violations in Santa Clara County.

Around 10 a.m. the next morning, police in Sacramento spotted the suspected vehicle, a 2009 black Subaru Impreza, and attempted to make a traffic stop.

When Urbieta fled, officers chased after him.

Following a pursuit, Urbieta crashed his vehicle and started to run, but officers were able to apprehend him.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for evading police, hit-and-run, and resisting arrest.

A warrant was obtained by Milpitas police for additional charges of evading police, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and a loaded firearm.

You are asked to contact police at (408) 586-2400 if you have any information.

