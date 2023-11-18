(KRON) – The Milpitas United School District had a temporary lockdown, requested by the Milpitas Police Department due to a report of a teenager with a weapon on Friday.

Milpitas police were alerted to a report of a juvenile with a gun near Augustine Park at approximately 12:28 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Augustine Park is in close proximity to Pomeroy Elementary School, Thomas Russell Middle School, Milpitas High School, and Weller Elementary School causing the MPD to immediately request Milpitas United School District initiate a lockdown of all campus while officers searched for the juvenile.

Officers found the juvenile and determined the weapon was a novelty pocketknife designed to resemble a handgun, police said.

Milpitas PD advises parents to discuss with their children the potential consequences of bringing novelty items and toys designed to resemble real firearms into public spaces.

According to police, the lockdown of all campuses lasted approximately 10 minutes.