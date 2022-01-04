Milpitas Police arrest 42-year-old man for killing ex-girlfriend

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A 42-year-old man from San Jose has been arrested for the homicide of his ex-girlfriend., Milpitas Police announced Tuesday.

On Sunday, at around 12:42 p.m. the Milpitas Police Department received a call requesting a police officer to do a welfare check on a woman in the area of Dixon Road and North Milpitas Boulevard after they were concerned her ex-boyfriend was possibly following her.

According to police, as officers were arriving in the area, the victim’s vehicle quickly drove out of a parking lot located at 1265 North Milpitas Boulevard.

A witness had informed officers they saw a deceased female inside the vehicle.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued — ending in the City of Fremont after the fleeing vehicle was involved in a solo crash in the area of Warren Avenue, east of Kato Road.

Officers found the victim in the backseat of the vehicle suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

During the investigation, Milpitas Police identified the suspect as Anthony Jon Juco, 42, of San Jose for allegedly killing his 35-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Detectives determined that 60-year-old Simona Marie Atondo, Juco’s mother, who had told officers she saw a deceased female inside the vehicle, aided her son’s escape when officers arrived.

Atondo was taken into custody and later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

As of Tuesday, Juco remains hospitalized due to the injuries he sustained from the collision and presumed self-inflicted injuries.

Juco is under a 24-hour guard by Milpitas Police officers — once he is medically cleared by doctors, he will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Milpitas Police said they will not be releasing the victim’s name to ensure the privacy of the family.

The investigation is ongoing and people are encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.

To leave an anonymous tip, call the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or visit the Milpitas Police Department website.