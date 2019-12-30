Milpitas police arrest woman in possession of stolen property, narcotics at Great Mall

MILPITAS (KRON) – Police in Milpitas arrested a woman who stole merchandise from the Great Mall of the Bay Area and was in possession of narcotics while on probation.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, security officers found a suspicious car in the parking lot that had merchandise with the security censors still on them, along with pliers sitting on the dashboard.

Police quickly responded to the area and surveyed the car.

A 29-year-old woman, identified as Grace Marie Naffa from San Jose, got into the car and started to drive away when officers pulled her over.

Officers learned that Naffa was on probation for a narcotics violation in Santa Clara County, in addition to having a misdemeanor warrant of offenses related to narcotics.

Authorities found illegal prescription drugs, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, stolen merchandise and stolen credit cards inside the vehicle.

Police arrested Naffa and booked her into the Santa Clara County jail for multiple charges, including felony possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and drugs with the intent to sell, a probation violation, driving on a suspended license and a misdemeanor warrant.

The Milpitas Police Department thanks the security at the Great Mall for their continued partnership and support.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact police at (408) 586-2400.