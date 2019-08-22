Milpitas police warn of Hawaii-based travel agent scam

MILPITAS (KRON) – Milpitas police are investigating a scam involving a travel agency.

The House of Aloha Hawaii is a business based in Honolulu.

Earlier this month, a customer told police that they paid the business for travel services, but did not get the services they purchased.

Since then, officers identified 12 additional scam victims, and they believe there are more.

Milpitas police are currently working with local police in Hawaii as part of the investigation.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam or have any information that could aid in the investigation, contact the Milpitas Police Department.

