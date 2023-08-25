(KRON) — A man who was allegedly prowling at home on Thursday night was arrested after police recognized him from videos posted on Ring.com, according to the Milpitas Police Department. Officers became aware of the man captured in the video around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Footage showed a man in a light brown hooded sweatshirt standing on someone’s porch. Detectives recognized him, and officers were able to locate him within an hour of him being identified, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into jail for felony burglary warrants.