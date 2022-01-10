Milpitas Unified School District allows students choice of in-person or virtual learning

MILPITAS, Calif. (BCN) — The Milpitas Unified School District said Sunday students can go back to virtual learning for at least the coming week, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to hamper districts all over the country trying to get back up to speed after the holidays.

The superintendent’s office released a statement saying:

“For the week of January 10-14th MUSD school sites will be open for in person learning to meet the needs of our community. For those parents/caregivers concerned for their students’ health and safety, you may choose our independent study program, short term, or long term. An independent study contract is required per AB130, as outlined in MUSD Administrative Regulation 6158 – Independent Study/MUSD EducatEveryWhere.”

The statement encouraged families to contact their school’s principal for more information about independent study.

The statement also said “after consulting with the Santa Clara County Office of Education, we learned that we are not able to offer a ‘districtwide quarantine’ as shared in our Friday communication. Community quarantines may be declared by County Public Health.

“In order for us to curb the increase in COVID cases amongst students and staff members, we need everyone to follow safety protocols of masking, getting vaccinations or boosters when eligible and available.”

