Mineta San Jose International Airport introduces new online parking reservation system

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose’s Minteta International Airport (SJC) is introducing a new online parking reservation system ahead of the holiday season.

In a press release, SJC said the upgrade is part of a “full suite of state-of-the-art parking improvements introduced as the airport prepares for a busy holiday travel period.”

The upgrades to SJC’s Parking Program include touchless entry and exit, license plate recognition, and savings of over 15% when booking your parking ahead online.

“As the holidays approach, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce Online Parking Reservations at Mineta San José International,” said John Aitken, SJC Director of Aviation.

“Prior to the pandemic, record-breaking passenger traffic sometimes meant difficulty for travelers looking to secure a spot in our parking facilities. Now, as traffic returns, people can arrive with a level of certainty that they have a parking spot awaiting them at the Airport.”

SJC is expected to see more than 400,000 passengers over the 11-day period surrounding Thanksgiving.

The airport said online parking bookings have already begun as the holiday season is in full swing.

Reservations are now available for Economy Lot 1 through 2022.

SJC plans to expand the program to all lots by early next year.

“A stress-free trip begins with planning at home,” said SJC Assistant Director of Aviation, Judy Ross.

“This new online parking reservation system takes the worry out of airport parking, offering travelers more control over their planning, and providing a more seamless total airport experience,” added Ross.

“Pandemic recovery has already included new infrastructure, new amenities, and new technologies for our customers, and our team and partners continue to show great dedication to delivering tools supporting the return to travel.”

In addition to the new parking system, travelers will also be able to enjoy live instrumental music, provided by roaming guitarists who will be strolling the gates in terminals A and B from November 18 through the 25th.

To learn how to use the new airport online parking reservation system, click here.