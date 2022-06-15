SAN JOSE (KRON) – Former San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta is coming home to San Jose for the very last time.

The groundbreaking politician who broke racial barriers by working for two presidents died May 3 at the age of 90 in Maryland.

He was secretary of commerce for President Bill Clinton, and despite being a Democrat he also was transportation secretary for Republican President George W. Bush.

It was when he was in that role that the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 happened. Mineta helped to form the Transportation Security Administration.

Mineta was San Jose mayor from 1971 to 1975. His remains will arrive later this morning at the airport that is named after him.

His remains will be inside San Jose’s city hall today for the public to pay their final respects, and he will be laid to rest tomorrow.