FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway I-880 going southbound in Fremont, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. The fire happened north of Stevenson Boulevard where a Mini Cooper caught on fire.

As of 2:05 p.m., traffic has been limited to two lanes on the highway. CHP said all lanes are expected to open in the next hour.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injures have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.