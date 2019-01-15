Minimal rain makes way across Bay Area

BAY AREA (KRON) -- San Francisco Public Utilities said that crews were out and about across the city Monday morning checking and clearing drains, preparing for upcoming wet weather. Officials say even a single clogged storm drain can flood an entire intersection.

Across the bay, Oakland’s Sausal Creek, which usually rages with water during big storms, was quiet on Monday.

Along 80 in Berkeley a very light rain fell around 3 p.m., but it wasn't enough to cause any real problems.

In Marin County, San Anselmo Creek -- a notorious spot for flooding -- was well with in its banks.

Late afternoon, rain fell along 101 through Sausalito and in the Marin Headlands a handful of beach goers were out enjoying the weather.

Rain is expected to pick up Tuesday with light, scattered showers, continuing into Thursday.

