(KRON) — A juvenile suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he led Sonoma County deputies on a chase through the Russian River, the county sheriff’s office said. The suspect is accused of breaking into multiple vacation homes in the county.

On Tuesday, deputies began to investigate the break-ins of three vacation homes on Freezout Road in the Duncan Mills neighborhood. The suspect allegedly caused damage to all three homes.

An investigation identified the suspect as a minor and revealed that he had been staying in the houses. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the suspect in one of the homes at about 7 p.m. and he ran from them.

The suspect was again spotted on the 21000 block of Moscow Road. When police saw him, he ran into the Russian River, SCSO said.

Deputies deployed a drone to search for the suspect, and he was detected in the brush on the edge of the river. He was located and arrested without incident.

The suspect will not be publicly named due to his age. He was booked into juvenile hall for burglary, vandalism, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and an outstanding juvenile arrest warrant.