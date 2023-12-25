(KRON) – A minor was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle by the Hercules Police Department.

Hercules officers received a flock camera notification of a stolen gray Hyundai Sonata in the area of Willow Ave at Sycamore Ave at 12:03 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Two different officers attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop. The other officer noticed the vehicle speeding. According to the police, the officer deployed stop sticks deflating three tires. The officers trailed the Hyundai eastbound on Highway 4 for community safety purposes. The driver lost control and spun out facing west on Highway 4.

According to police, the driver and officers sustained no injuries.

Hercules PD arrested the driver after the driver was medically cleared at the hospital. Subsequently, the driver was transported to the juvenile hall.

The vehicle was towed.