(KRON) — A juvenile male suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday in San Jose that left one person dead, the San Jose Police Department said. Officers responded to the incident near Keyes Street and South 3rd Street on a report of a shooting.

Arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. An investigation led officers to a person of interest. The suspect, described only as a “juvenile male,” was identified as the alleged shooter and taken into custody a short time later away from the scene, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on charges of homicide. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, police said. The homicide was the city’s eighth in 2023.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.