SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday.

Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and another detained juvenile attacked another juvenile in a common area at the juvenile hall. Medellin intervened and grabbed the 17-year-old detainee who initiated the attack, pushed him to the floor and punched him in the head approximately a dozen times. He slammed the victim’s head into the floor before handcuffing him.

Although the incident was recorded, the video is not being released to protect the identities of the juveniles and the integrity of the case. The Santa Clara DA’s office asked Judge Audra Ibarra to sentence Medellin to a year.

Medellin spent approximately 20 years as a counselor at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement that was released Friday, “there is never an acceptable place, moment, or excuse for someone with a badge to use more force than necessary.”