(KRON) — A juvenile was injured after a shooting in Oakland’s East Peralta neighborhood, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block fo East 12th Street just after 9:15 p.m. Callers reported to OPD that a juvenile had suffered gunshot wounds and was brought to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators with OPD’s Felony Assault Unit are conducting the follow-up investigation to learn more about the shooting. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3426.