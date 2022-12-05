VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said.

VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call VPD’s Detective Sullivan at (707) 469-4857.

There is limited information available about this incident at this time. This story will be updated if we learn more.