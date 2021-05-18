Missed your second Pfizer dose? Appointments available at Oakland Coliseum

Drivers in vehicles arrive for their Covid-19 vaccinations to be administered by members of the National Guard on the opening day of a new mass Covid-19 vaccination site established between the federal government and the state on February 16, 2021 on the campus at California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. – The CSULA site, along with a similar site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, will be co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of California through the governor’s Office of Emergency Services and is expected to have an ultimate capacity of administering 6,000 doses per day in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Health Services is offering second dose appointments to people who missed their shot of the Pfizer vaccine for a limited time.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is protective once people get both doses. The CDC advises that people who got Pfizer return 3 weeks (or 21 days) later for the second shot.

“Your second dose may be given up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose, if necessary,” the CDC says, although the agency adds that there is limited information on the vaccine’s effectiveness if the second dose is taken more than six weeks later.

Appointments for the Pfizer second dose are available to people who are 16 years and older from May 14-May 23.

Being fully vaccinated comes with perks. You’re considered fully vaccinated once it’s been two weeks since getting the second dose (or two weeks after the one Johnson & Johnson shot.)

Here’s what the CDC advises for people who are fully vaccinated:

You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States. You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it. You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States. You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel. You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.



To book an appointment at the Coliseum, you can call 510-462-5139, email vaccine-AL-support@carbonhealth.com or visit http://bit.ly/dose2now.

Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to the appointment.