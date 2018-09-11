Bay Area

1-year-old boy earlier reported missing found safe

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 07:21 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 09:41 AM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - UPDATE: Oakland PD announced just after 9:30 p.m. Hasani was found safe. 

Oakland police are asking for your help locating a child missing since Monday.

Police say 1-year-old Hasani Chandler was last seen in Hayward at the McDonald's parking lot at 355 West A Street between noon and 1 p.m.

According to authorities, Chandler was dropped off with the babysitter. 

Authorities say he is considered at-risk due to his age and mental condition.

He is described as a black boy, 2' tall, weighing 22 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

He was last seen wearing a gray onesie and green shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland PD immediately.

