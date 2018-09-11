1-year-old boy earlier reported missing found safe
OAKLAND (KRON) - UPDATE: Oakland PD announced just after 9:30 p.m. Hasani was found safe.
Oakland police are asking for your help locating a child missing since Monday.
Police say 1-year-old Hasani Chandler was last seen in Hayward at the McDonald's parking lot at 355 West A Street between noon and 1 p.m.
According to authorities, Chandler was dropped off with the babysitter.
Authorities say he is considered at-risk due to his age and mental condition.
He is described as a black boy, 2' tall, weighing 22 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray onesie and green shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland PD immediately.
