SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital.

Monique had last been seen walking away from her family home in the area of Pierson Street and West 6th Street in Santa Rosa, according to a news alert from Santa Rosa PD.

Monique was last seen walking west toward the creek and the creek path, police said. She was wearing a black sweater and black checkered pajama-style pants. She is described as a Hispanic female with short black hair and is approximately 5 feet tall, police said.

“The Santa Rosa Police Department greatly appreciated the numerous tips provided by our community partners,” said the city in a statement. “We also appreciated the assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Henry One, and the Sonoma County Search and Rescue Team for responding to assist.”