HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Hayward police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl described as at-risk. Maite Zepata, an 11-year-old Hispanic female, was last seen walking near 22280 Foothill Boulevard, a location that matches a Safeway in the area.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a crop top black shirt, black pants and white Croc shoes. Anyone with any information about her is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7000.