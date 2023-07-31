SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Mayra Espinoza was reported missing on Tuesday, July 25.

She was last seen at her residence located on Persia Avenue in SF at around 4 a.m., police said. Later that morning, she was no longer at home.

She is described as a 12-year-old girl, 5 foot 2 inches tall, 85 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Anyone who has information about Mayra is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.