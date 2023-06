(KRON) — A 14-year-old boy is missing and the Fairfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locate him.

Jaden Hailes-Clay is described as a Black boy who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage puffy jacket and a green hoodie.

Police announced he was missing around 2:35 a.m. Anyone who has information about Jaden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.