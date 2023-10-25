(KRON) — A missing Central California girl may be in the Gilroy area, the Gilroy Police Department learned Wednesday.

Adriana Deleon, 15, is from the Porterville area in Tulare County. She was last seen in Porterville on Oct 5, but her parents believe she might be in Gilroy.

Deleon was described as a white/Hispanic female with blue/green eyes and blonde hair. She is roughly 5’3″ and 135-140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black romper.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call (559) 310-2862 or their local police department.