16-year-old Tyson Wesley Thompson was last seen on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. near the 2300 block of Jose Avenue (Santa Rosa Police Department).

(KRON) — Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teen. Tyson Wesley Thompson, 16, was last seen on Thursday at around 9 a.m. near his home the 2300 block of Jose Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD).

Tyson was last seen wearing a gray Carhart brand hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes and had a JanSport backpack on. SRPD said Tyson left his home on a blue Specialized Rockjumper bike.

Tyson has a mental health diagnosis, SRPD said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 707-528-5222.