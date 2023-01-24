SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man who went missing earlier this month. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street in San Francisco at about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Maltzman is described as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, police said earlier this month.

Anyone who locates Maltzman should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

