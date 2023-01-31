SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing 18-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 6 has been located deceased in San Francisco’s Bayview District, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his apartment on the 900 block of Sutter Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at around 2:30 p.m.

Six days later, on Jan. 12, SFPD issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was found deceased in Bayview on Jan. 23, according to SFPD. The SF Police Department and the SF Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are currently investigating the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.