(KRON) — San Jose police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk person. Dara Olumi, 20, was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m. walking on Avalon Drive in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department said on X.

Olumi is described to be 5-foot-8 tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with stubble/unshaven facial hair, along with two bald spots on the back of head.

He was last seen wearing green cotton shorts, a light-colored t-shirt and a light-brown blanket on his shoulders, according to SJPD.

SJPD says anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the department at 408-277-8900 or call 9-1-1.