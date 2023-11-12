(KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Kenneth Lowe, 70, was last seen Friday morning in downtown Pleasant Hill, the Pleasant Hill Police Department said.

Lowe was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen wearing a beige straw hat, black jacket and blue jeans, according to PHPD. He is described to be 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds. Lowe has “no serious medical concerns,” police said.

PHPD posted on social media about Lowe’s disappearance after 8 p.m. on Sunday. If anyone has information about Lowe’s location, contact the department at 925-288-4600 or call 9-1-1.