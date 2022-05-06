OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced on Twitter a 74-year-old at-risk woman is missing. Millow Bradford was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Bradford is considered at-risk due to dementia, according to police. She is described to be 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Bradford was last seen wearing a multicolored knit cap with a fuzzy ball on top, a dark brown jacket, blue jeans, and black crocs. Surveillance footage obtained by Oakland police shows the described outfit she was wearing.

(Oakland Police Department)

Police said Bradford uses public transit. The 300 block of Hawthorne is right off the Highway 580 and across the street of a Honda dealer in Oakland.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Bradford, please notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.